Mohamed Salah is not getting along with manager Arne Slot at Liverpool.

The attacker has made it clear that he has no relationship with the manager, who has dropped Salah from the starting line up in Liverpool’s last three Premier League matches.

Since joining the club back in 2017, Salah has never faced such a situation at Anfield.

He has always been the first name on the team sheet but under Slot, that has changed and unsurprisingly it has not gone down well with the Egyptian attacker.

With just four Premier League goals this season, which is poor by his standards, Salah has struggled to perform for the Merseyside club. That has been the case for most of the Liverpool players.

Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool?

With problems rising between Salah and Slot, speculation has increased over Salah’s future and now he is being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson has discussed the future of the Liverpool star and whether he could move to the Middle East.

“We’ve spoken about it before with some of these older players,” Borson told Football Insider.

“The drop can be quite sudden from being in form, to just going over the edge and not being quite at the Premier League level. It’s starting to look like that might be the case with Salah.

“I mean, he’s been so consistent over so many years. As far as I can remember, he’s never really had a dip of overall form like this, so you start to think, is it his age and everything else?

“Now, Saudi clearly can bail Liverpool out of the situation. Not only will they presumably pay quite a hefty fee, but they’ll also take on his wage commitment over the next two years, which is really significant.”

Saudi Pro League have long term interest in Salah

Salah’s long term future at Anfield remains uncertain. The attacker only signed a new contract at the club earlier this year after his brilliant performances for them.

The change in his form and the stance of the club has been quick and surprising.

Saudi Pro League have long term interest in the Premier League star and with tensions rising at Liverpool, they could revisit the opportunity to sign him.

If this is the end for Salah at Liverpool then it’s a sad end. A player who has given so much to the club and has been their best player of the modern era is possibly coming to the end of his time at Anfield but it’s ending on a bad note.

