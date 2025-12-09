(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool picked up a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League earlier tonight.

The Reds were under immense pressure heading into the game, and Arne Slot will be delighted with a much-needed victory on their travels. The win over Inter Milan will certainly give Liverpool a confidence boost for the upcoming matches.

Liverpool are going through a rough patch right now, and they needed a win to lift the spirits around the club. Apart from their disappointing form, Mohamed Salah’s latest bombshell interview has put the team and the manager under a lot of unnecessary pressure.

The Egyptian has been dropped in recent matches, and he revealed to the media after the draw against Leeds United at the weekend that his relationship with the manager has broken down, and he is being forced out of the club. There have been strong rumours since then that Egyptian could be sold in January. Despite all the noise, Liverpool managed to put on a professional performance against the Italian outfit, and they will be delighted with the result.

Ryan Gravenberch did well

There were a number of impressive performances on the pitch for Liverpool, and Ryan Gravenberch was chosen as the man of the match. However, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock believes that Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai were far more deserving candidates.

🚨🇳🇱 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Ryan Gravenberch was named MOTM vs Inter. 💫 pic.twitter.com/0XYsd6B8lh — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) December 9, 2025

Warnock on Szoboszlai and Jones

He said on BBC: “I’m just looking down at Ryan Gravenberch who was the man of the match. I think you could have given that to him or Curtis Jones and Dominik were the outstanding performers.”

Both players worked hard and produced an impressive display in the middle of the park. The Hungarian International scored the winning goal of the game in the closing stages from the penalty spot. He has been in spectacular form this season, and Szoboszlai is undoubtedly the best player for Liverpool this season.

Meanwhile, Gravenberch has been linked with Barcelona recently.