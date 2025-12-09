(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Jaimi Joy - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has continued to target Mohamed Salah, as he took a fresh jibe at the Liverpool star on social media.

Salah stunned everyone on Saturday as he gave an explosive interview accusing the club of throwing him under the bus and revealing that his relationship with Slot has suddenly become non existent and that someone at the club does not want him to be there anymore.

This resulted in major panic inside Anfield, with the club holding emergency meeting and Liverpool decided to punish Salah by dropping him from the squad for the Champions League clash against Inter Milan.

Carragher on Monday Night Football did exactly what Salah expected him to do – lash out on him as he always does.

The former Liverpool defender went on a eight-minute rant, which was seen as a lot more like a personal attack than genuine critique.

Jamie Carragher takes another subtle jibe at Mo Salah

Salah has remained silent since the interview. The only sign from him has been a cryptic gym photo posted from Liverpool’s training centre, uploaded while the rest of the squad travelled to Italy.

The post has been widely interpreted as a statement of defiance amid what supporters and several ex-players are calling a “witch-hunt.”

He has received a lot support from fans as well as current and former teammates against what appears to be a witch-hunt against the Egyptian.

However, Carragher doubled down on his criticism by making a bizarre comment on X.

But Carragher was not done. Quote-tweeting Sky Sports’ post about Salah’s gym photo, he wrote:: “I’m not sure I’ve wanted Liverpool to win a game more than tonight for a long time! Come you mighty Reds.”

I’m not sure I’ve wanted Liverpool to win a game more than tonight for a long time!

Carragher’s history of targeting Mohamed Salah

Many fans were left convinced by Carragher’s rant on Monday Night Football that he has a personal issue with Salah.

And his tweet now further reinforces that. His desire for Liverpool to win more because Salah has been sidelined speaks volumes about an underlying issue between the two.

Carragher’s attack on Salah isn’t new. His most recent criticism came when he slammed Salah for not stepping up and speaking to the media during the club’s poor form.

Last season, Carragher criticised Salah for his public comments about his contract situation.

He also called him out for his cryptic social media post last season regarding the same contract situation.

This led to Salah publicly calling him out, stating that Carragher is ‘obsessed’ with him.

With the current tension at Liverpool at an all-time high, Carragher’s latest remarks have only intensified the feeling among fans that the former defender is once again targeting the club’s biggest star during a moment of crisis.