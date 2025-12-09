(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The turmoil at Liverpool has deepened after club legend Jamie Carragher unleashed a furious tirade at Mohamed Salah, accusing the Egyptian star of deliberately trying to undermine Arne Slot and force him out of Anfield.

The comments came just two days after Salah’s explosive interview, in which he criticised both the club and his manager following the Reds’ chaotic 3-3 draw with Leeds United.

Appearing on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher didn’t hold back, calling Salah’s actions “a disgrace” and suggesting the veteran forward was attempting to “get Slot sacked.”

Jamie Carragher accuses Salah of trying to get Slot sacked

“I thought it was a disgrace,” Carragher began.

“Some people have painted it as en emotional outburst, I don’t think it was. Whenever Mo Salah stops in a mixed zone, which he’s done four times in eight years, it’s choreographed with him and his agent to strengthen his own position.

“I think when he stops in the mixed zone, it’s choreographed with him and his agent to cause maximum damage and strengthen on his position… He’s chose this weekend to do this now and he’s waited I think for a bad result. Everyone at the club feels like it’s in the gutter at the moment. And he’s chose that time to go for the manager and try and get him sacked.

“Twelve months ago, and I called him out, Liverpool were on top of the league and he scored the winner at Southampton. He played on the heartstrings of supporters. That was the time to come out and put pressure on the Liverpool ownership so theres be banners for the rest of the season ‘give Mo his dough’.”

The 33-year-old forward, who has spent the last three matches on the bench, has grown increasingly frustrated with Slot’s tactical approach and team selections.

Several senior players are said to be sympathetic toward Salah, while others believe Slot’s authority must be protected if the team is to recover from their poor run of form.

Mo Salah criticism is a bit harsh

Carragher’s accusation that Salah was trying to get Slot sacked might not go down well with the Liverpool attacker.

It appears like a baseless allegation on Salah who has given his all for the manager and helped him win the league title last season.

Some people might agree with Salah’s actions and some might disagree, that is normal, but Carragher saying that the player wants the manager sacked is a bit over the top from the Liverpool legend.

Salah was only putting his case out there and letting the media and the fans know that he is being dropped from the team regularly without being told the reasons behind it.

