Real Madrid are interested in appointing Jurgen Klopp as their next manager.

Xabi Alonso has not been able to live up to the expectations, and the Spanish outfit are already looking for alternatives. It will be interesting to see if they decide to show him the door in the coming weeks.

Xabi Alonso to be replaced by Jurgen Klopp?

Alonso is a talented young manager with a bright future, and Real Madrid need to be patient with him. They should give him at least until the end of the season to showcase his true qualities.

Meanwhile, a report from Fichajes claims that Klopp would be open to taking over at Real Madrid, but he has made his conditions very clear to the Spanish club. He wants complete control of transfers, and he is also seeking a major overhaul at the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are prepared to give him that kind of control in order to bring him to the club. He is a generational manager who has proven himself in Germany and England. There is no doubt that he could transform Real Madrid and take them to the top of European football.

Klopp to return to management?

The former Liverpool manager is currently away from management, and it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid can convince him to return. He has previously hinted that he might be done with management at the club level. He has been linked with the German national team and Liverpool.

It remains to be seen what he decides over the next few months. For now, it seems unlikely that Real Madrid will part ways with Alonso. Despite the mixed start to the season, the club needs to demonstrate their faith in him and hold out until the end of the season.