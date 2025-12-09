Daniel Farke is under increasing pressure as Leeds manager. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Barcelona attacker Roony Bardghji has been linked with a move away from the club during the January window.

The Swedish international has struggled for regular opportunities at the Spanish club, and he needs a fresh start. According to a report via Football España, Leeds United are interested in signing the talented young attacker. They have already opened talks with the Spanish champions regarding a deal for the Sweden international.

Leeds to sign Roony Bardghji?

Bardghji is not a key player for them, and they could be open to letting him leave next month. Barcelona are prepared to send the player out on loan. It remains to be seen whether all parties can come to an agreement.

Leeds need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the Swedish international could be a useful acquisition for them. He is likely to get ample opportunities at the English club, and that could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. It remains to be seen whether he can adapt to the Premier League quickly and make an immediate impact.

Bardghji needs games

Sending the player out on loan would make a lot of sense for the Spanish club as well. If he manages to impress in the Premier League, they might be able to sell him for a substantial amount of money at the end of the season. It is clear that he does not have a future at the Spanish club, and Barcelona are unlikely to stand in his way of a move.

Meanwhile, Leeds are fighting for survival, and they need to improve the team in January. Apart from a quality wide player, they should invest in a reliable striker as well.