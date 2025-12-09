Liverpool and Chelsea were big spenders in the summer. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande has been linked with a move away from RB Leipzig in recent months.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in the player, and he’s likely to cost around €80-100 million.

Yan Diomande is in demand

However, they are not the only two Premier League clubs interested in the player. They will face competition from Arsenal and Manchester City as well. Arsenal, in particular, have made him their priority target for the upcoming summer transfer window. It will be interesting to see if the Gunners follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

It is no secret that they need more quality on the flanks. Diomande is a versatile winger who is capable of operating anywhere across the front three. He could develop into a key player for Arsenal with the right guidance. The opportunity to join the north London club will be quite exciting for him. Arsenal are fighting for major trophies, and he will be able to compete at the highest level with them.

Similarly, Liverpool and Chelsea need more unpredictability in the wide areas as well. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the young attacker to join the club.

Where will Diomande end up?

The 19-year-old has the quality to improve all three teams, and he could develop into a future asset for them. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs can get the deal done. The player will want to compete at the highest level, and joining some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League will be quite exciting for him.

Diomande has seven goals and four assists to his name this season. His numbers will only improve when he is playing alongside better players. The move to the Premier League could unlock his true potential.