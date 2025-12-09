Liverpool and Chelsea want €100m Arsenal PRIORITY target

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by
Liverpool and Chelsea were big spenders in the summer. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande has been linked with a move away from RB Leipzig in recent months.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in the player, and he’s likely to cost around €80-100 million.

Yan Diomande is in demand

However, they are not the only two Premier League clubs interested in the player. They will face competition from Arsenal and Manchester City as well. Arsenal, in particular, have made him their priority target for the upcoming summer transfer window. It will be interesting to see if the Gunners follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

It is no secret that they need more quality on the flanks. Diomande is a versatile winger who is capable of operating anywhere across the front three. He could develop into a key player for Arsenal with the right guidance. The opportunity to join the north London club will be quite exciting for him. Arsenal are fighting for major trophies, and he will be able to compete at the highest level with them.

Similarly, Liverpool and Chelsea need more unpredictability in the wide areas as well. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the young attacker to join the club.

More Stories / Latest News
Ruben Amorim with overlay of mystery player and breaking news
Manchester United plot shock move for Arsenal star in most controversial transfer since Robin van Persie
Liverpool breaking news
Gravenberch wins MOTM but former Liverpool star feels “outstanding” duo deserve it
Jurgen Klopp
Report: Jurgen Klopp informs club what it would take for him to manage them

Where will Diomande end up?

Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig in action
Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig in action. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old has the quality to improve all three teams, and he could develop into a future asset for them. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs can get the deal done. The player will want to compete at the highest level, and joining some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League will be quite exciting for him.

Diomande has seven goals and four assists to his name this season. His numbers will only improve when he is playing alongside better players. The move to the Premier League could unlock his true potential.

More Stories Yan Diomande

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *