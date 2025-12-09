Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, applauds on the 20th minute to commemorate Diogo Jota. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have now been in contact with the agents of Nico Schlotterbeck regarding a potential move.

As per TEAMtalk, they have been following the German defender for over a year, and he will cost £50 million.

Multiple other clubs are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund star, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can win the race for his signature. They need more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and the German International could be the ideal replacement for Ibrahima Konaté.

The French International will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he has not signed an extension with Liverpool yet.

The player is on the radar of clubs, like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona as well. He has shown his quality in German football, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. He could be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool.

However, his contract expires in 2027, and Liverpool might prefer to sign him for a more reasonable amount of money. £50 million is a lot for a player who will be in the final year of his contract soon.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follows up on the contact with his representatives with an official proposal for the German club. They have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line. They need to tighten up defensively if they want to fight for major trophies. The German international would be a ready-made replacement for Konate at the end of the season.

The player will be excited to take on a new challenge in the Premier League as well. It could be the ideal next step in his career.