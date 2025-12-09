(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s hierarchy have reportedly identified Cesc Fàbregas as a potential successor to Arne Slot, as pressure mounts on the Dutchman following a turbulent run of form

According to Anfield Index, senior figures at the club have already held preliminary discussions with the Spanish tactician, who is currently impressing in Serie A with Como.

The Reds, who entered the season as defending Premier League champions, have endured a frustrating spell.

They have won just three games out of the last ten in all competitions this season.

Arne Slot faces uncertain future at Liverpool

That slump has placed Slot under serious scrutiny, with the board beginning to explore alternative options should results fail to improve.

Since hanging up his boots in 2023, Fàbregas has made an immediate impact in management. The former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea midfielder ended his illustrious playing career at Como, where he quickly transitioned into coaching.

After a brief spell in charge of the club’s Under-19 side, he was promoted to first-team head coach in the summer of 2024, succeeding Osian Roberts.

Fàbregas guided Como to a remarkable 10th-place finish, their highest Serie A position since 1987.

His emphasis on technical football, youth development, and tactical flexibility has drawn praise from across Europe.

This season, Como have built on that momentum, currently sitting sixth in Serie A.

Cesc Fàbregas has impressed the Reds hierarchy

Sources close to Anfield suggest Liverpool are impressed by Fàbregas’ modern approach, particularly his focus on high-pressing football and quick transitional play.

Despite the growing admiration for Fàbregas, Liverpool are reportedly in no rush to make a managerial change.

Dismissing Slot mid-season would cost the club an estimated £15 million, a significant financial hit that ownership group Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are reluctant to sanction without clear justification.

While Fàbregas remains focused on Como’s impressive Serie A campaign, the possibility of a Premier League return, this time from the dugout, looms large.

Xabi Alonso, former Liverpool midfielder, is also on the list of potential candidates to replace Slot.

