Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a move away from Bournemouth in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old could be on the move during the January transfer window, and several clubs are keen on him. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham want to sign the African attacker.

However, he has made Liverpool his preferred choice now. The development will come as a huge boost for Liverpool, and it will be interesting to see if they can sign the player. He has a £65 million release clause in his contract, and Liverpool will need to pay up if they want to get the deal done.

The Cherries will not want to lose a key player like him easily, and they will demand that the clause be paid in full.

The 25-year-old is in spectacular form this season (9 goal contributions in 14 league matches), and he could transform Liverpool in the final third. The Premier League champions are struggling right now, and they need more cutting-edge in the final third.

The Ghana international is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he could be the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah, who has been linked with an exit. The Egyptian recently dropped an interview claiming that his relationship with manager Arne Slot is now broken after he was dropped in recent weeks. There have been rumours that he could be sold in January. The Premier League star could be the ideal replacement for Salah.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Tottenham need cutting-edge in the final third as well. There is no doubt that the 25-year-old would have been an exceptional acquisition. However, he has clearly chosen Liverpool as his preferred destination. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs decide to move on to other targets.