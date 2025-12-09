Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, celebrates a goal. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the PSG attacker Bradley Barcola at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has been a key player for the French outfit. He registered 21 goals and 21 assists last season. He is valued at €70 million, and Manchester United believe that he could add some much-needed unpredictability to the attacking unit.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are hoping to use Marcus Rashford as part of the deal. The player is currently on loan at Barcelona. Even though they have an opportunity to find the player permanently at the end of the season, there is no guarantee that they will exercise that clause.

Manchester United are now looking at other alternatives, and it remains to be seen whether they can use the England international in a deal to sign the French attacker. PSG could use a complete forward like Rashford, and the move could be an interesting one for the Englishman as well.

Barcola is a young talent with a lot of potential, and he needs regular opportunities to improve further. Manchester United will be able to offer him more opportunities compared to the French outfit.

The reported €70 million asking price is reasonable for a player of his potential in today’s market. If Manchester United can bring down the asking price by including Rashford in the deal, it could be ideal for all parties. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

Manchester United will be hoping to get back to the top of English football, and they need elite young talent. The French attacker could make a huge difference for them in the final third.