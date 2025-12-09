Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Elche defender David Affengruber.

The 24-year-old central defender has done well for the Spanish club, and Manchester United are keen on him. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Ruben Amorim wants the club to sign the player. He believes that Affengruber could be the ideal long-term partner for Leny Yoro.

The 24-year-old will be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Manchester United need to tighten up at the back, and signing Affengruber would make a lot of sense.

Apart from his qualities as a defender, he has been a leader for Elche, and his leadership qualities could be invaluable for Manchester United.

Affengruber has been described as a “silent leader”. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done. The player is valued at £26 million. And they certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done.

The 24-year-old could prove to be a bargain at that price if he manages to adapt to English football quickly. He has the physical and technical attributes for the Premier League, and he could be an important player for Manchester United.

Elche will not want to lose a key player like Affengruber, but they will be under pressure to cash in if a suitable offer is presented. Also, the defender is likely to be tempted to join Manchester United if there’s a concrete proposal ahead of him. It will be hard for him to turn down one of the biggest clubs in the world.