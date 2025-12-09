Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for the Spanish international defender, Sergio Ramos.

The 39-year-old has been linked with a move back to Europe despite joining Monterrey at the start of this year, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done. According to a report via Fichajes, Manchester United are hoping to sign him during the January transfer window.

Ramos was linked with Newcastle United last year. He has also been linked with a return to his former club, Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos could help Man United

They need to tighten up defensively, and Ramos could be a very useful acquisition for them in the short term. He has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, and he knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. Apart from his quality as a defender, his experience and leadership skills could prove to be invaluable.

He has won seven league titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies during his career. He has also won the World Cup with Spain. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Manchester United in the short term. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to move to the Premier League.

Tempting opportunity for Ramos

This could be his final opportunity to compete at the highest level, and he could be attracted to the idea of moving to Manchester United. The 39-year-old is widely respected in the game, and Neymar has previously described him as someone who is “complicated to play against”.

Manchester United need more quality and leadership skills in the dressing room, and the Spanish International seems like the perfect fit for them. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to complete the deal in the coming weeks.

They will be hoping to finish the season strongly and secure a top-four finish. Improving defensively would be a step in the right direction.