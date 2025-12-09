(Photo by Catherine Ivill, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The transfer saga surrounding Carlos Baleba is set to intensify in the months ahead, with Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly ready to consider offers of around €85 million in 2026 for their highly rated midfielder.

According to Sky Sport, that staggering price tag has caused hesitation at Bayern Munich, where internal debate continues over whether the 21-year-old Cameroonian is worth such a major investment.

Despite Bayern’s long-standing admiration for Baleba, sources close to the player suggest that his personal preference lies firmly with Manchester United, a factor that could shape the direction of the negotiations over the next transfer window.

Bayern Munich enter Carlos Baleba race

Bayern Munich view Baleba as a potential long-term replacement for Leon Goretzka, whose future at the Allianz Arena remains uncertain.

However, there is growing reluctance within the club’s boardroom to meet Brighton’s valuation, with some decision-makers arguing that the funds could be better spent on multiple reinforcements.

Man United have quietly been monitoring the situation. The club’s recruitment team, led by Jason Wilcox and Rúben Amorim, see Baleba as a natural fit for the midfield overhaul expected in 2026.

United’s current midfield mix, featuring Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, and Manuel Ugarte, is expected to undergo further changes, and Baleba’s athleticism and press resistance are viewed as key qualities in Amorim’s tactical system.

Brighton star wants Man United move

Despite being put off by Brighton’s sky-high demands, United reportedly remain interested and could revisit the deal if the price becomes more negotiable.

For now, Brighton hold all the cards. With Baleba under contract until 2028, the Seagulls are under no pressure to sell and are known for driving hard bargains for their top talents, as shown in the sales of Moisés Caicedo and Marc Cucurella.

As Bayern hesitate and United assess their summer priorities, the player’s camp remains hopeful that a move to Man United will materialise.

