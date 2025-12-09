(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a sensational raid on rivals Arsenal for teenage prodigy Ethan Nwaneri.

In a development that echoes the bitter departure of Robin van Persie over a decade ago, reports suggest the Gunners may be forced to sacrifice one of their brightest talents to comply with financial regulations, with Man United ready to pounce.

Manchester United eyeing shock move for Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri

According to explosive claims from a trusted source on X, Manchester United have identified Ethan Nwaneri as a primary target for the upcoming transfer window.

As per him, Arsenal are under significant pressure to sell a valuable asset to fund future targets and remain compliant with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

He outlines a potential domino effect at Old Trafford to facilitate the move. In a twist that will stun the United faithful, fan-favorite Kobbie Mainoo could reportedly be “sold or loaned” if the “unthinkable” Nwaneri deal proceeds.

Current Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is said to be a “big admirer” of the 18-year-old midfielder and is keen to bring him to the Theatre of Dreams. The situation is reportedly compounded by the player’s own dissatisfaction.

Despite his high potential, sources claim Nwaneri is “fed up” and feels his “career has stalled hard” due to a lack of game time in North London.

Chelsea tried to sign Nwaneri in the summer

This is not the first time Nwaneri’s future has been the subject of intense speculation. Chelsea have long held an interest in the Hale End graduate.

The Blues aggressively pursued Nwaneri during the summer of 2025, attempting to lure him across London with promises of immediate first-team integration.

However, Arsenal managed to fend off the approach at the time. In August 2025, the club announced that Nwaneri had committed his future to the Gunners, signing a new long-term contract that was intended to keep him at the Emirates until 2030.

That the player is now reportedly unsettled just months after signing that deal adds a layer of shock to these emerging links with Manchester United.

Recent transfers between Manchester United and Arsenal

If the transfer materialises, it would undoubtedly be the most controversial switch between the two clubs since Robin van Persie traded the Emirates for Old Trafford in 2012.

That move, which saw the Dutchman fire United to their 20th league title, remains a sore point for Arsenal supporters.

While direct transfers between the two English giants have been rare, the pathway is not entirely closed.

Over the last decade, several high-profile names have crossed the divide: