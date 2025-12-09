(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

The tension surrounding Mohamed Salah and Liverpool continues to escalate after the Egyptian forward broke his silence on social media for the first time since being left out of the squad to face Inter Milan in the Champions League.

The 33-year-old’s future at Anfield has been shrouded in uncertainty ever since his explosive outburst last week, in which he claimed he had been “thrown under the bus” by someone within the club.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, just hours before Liverpool’s crucial Champions League clash at the San Siro, Salah posted a single image: a photo of himself sitting quietly on a bench at the club’s AXA Training Centre.

Mohamed Salah makes cryptic social media post

No caption. No emojis. Just the image, a deliberate act that immediately sent fans and journalists into speculation mode.

For a player who rarely posts online, the timing of the photo, his first since the public fallout with manager Arne Slot, has only added fuel to the fire.

Salah has become known for sharing gym photos and motivational posts during key moments in his career, but this time, the context is dramatically different.

Salah was left furious after being omitted from the traveling squad to face last season’s Champions League runners-up, Inter Milan, a decision made jointly by the board and Slot.

The player felt “disrespected” and blindsided, believing he was still fit enough to play.

It is clear that he has been left out of the squad as a punishment for his comments on the manager and the club.

Liverpool star has added fuel to the fire

Within minutes of posting the image, Salah’s tweet went viral, amassing tens of thousands of likes and comments. Some supporters saw it as a statement of defiance, interpreting his body language as a sign that he’s ready to fight back.

Others viewed it as a farewell gesture, hinting that the Egyptian superstar’s time at Liverpool could soon come to an end.

Whether it was meant to show resilience, frustration, or reflection, one thing is certain, it was a calculated move from a player who understands the power of his platform.

Sources: Liverpool make Spanish manager their top target to replace Arne Slot