(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing for a crucial summer in their defensive rebuild, with reports suggesting that Rennes prodigy Jérémy Jacquet has emerged as a leading transfer target.

According to Sky Sport, the 20-year-old French defender, widely regarded as one of Ligue 1’s most promising prospects, has been scouted extensively by the Reds as they look to strengthen their back line.

Liverpool’s recruitment department has sent scouts to watch Jacquet on several occasions this season, and each report has returned with the same verdict: this player is special.

Jacquet, who came through the Rennes youth academy, has been impressing coaches and analysts alike.

Liverpool identify Ibrahima Konate replacement

Standing at 6’3″, the young centre-back combines natural athleticism with a calm, ball-playing style that fits perfectly into the modern game.

His progress has not gone unnoticed by scouts across Europe. In addition to Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, and Juventus are said to have monitored his development closely.

Rennes view him as a cornerstone for their future and would only consider a sale for a substantial offer.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Jacquet fits within the club’s long-term defensive planning. With Ibrahima Konate facing an uncertain future due to his contract situation, the Reds are making plans to replace him next year if the need arises.

Jeremy Jacquet could move to Anfield next year

The club’s hierarchy is prioritising defenders who can contribute to build-up play while maintaining strong positional discipline, qualities that Jacquet has demonstrated consistently at Rennes.

Moreover, Jacquet’s profile mirrors the type of signing Liverpool have excelled at in recent years: young, undervalued talents who can be developed into world-class players.

If early scouting reports are to be believed, Jacquet might just be the next great French defender to light up Anfield.

Jamie Carragher has a unique theory behind Mo Salah’s outburst about Arne Slot