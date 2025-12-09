(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Tim Markland/PA Images/Getty Images)

The football world has rallied behind Mohamed Salah in a powerful show of solidarity, with global icons Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland leading the support after the Egyptian superstar was dramatically excluded from Liverpool’s Champions League squad.

Salah, 33, was dropped from Arne Slot’s travelling squad for the clash with Inter Milan as punishment for his explosive post-match interview, where he claimed he was being “thrown under the bus” by the club.

The controversy escalated further when Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher launched a fierce personal attack on Monday Night Football, calling Salah’s actions a “disgrace” and accusing him of undermining the club among more things.

Salah receives support from footballers on social media

Salah broke his silence on Tuesday with a cryptic social media post. The image, shared without a caption, showed the forward training alone in the gym at Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre while his teammates prepared in Italy.

While pundits like Carragher took aim, Salah’s peers rallied around him. The post was quickly “liked” by Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, a significant gesture from two of the game’s biggest rivals.

Mo Salah has the streets. This is the time that all footballers should come together and show support for one of their own. pic.twitter.com/K7b9gT9Q4j — WelBeast (@WelBeast) December 9, 2025

The support from within the Liverpool dressing room was equally telling. Despite the reported tensions with management, current teammates including Alisson Becker, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Andy Robertson liked his post.

Ex-teammates including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott, and Jarell Quansah also liked the post, signaling that they remain firmly in Salah’s corner.

Former captain Jordan Henderson and Chelsea legend John Terry both commented with heart emojis, publicly backing the winger.

However, the most vocal support came from Salah’s close friend and former teammate, Dejan Lovren.

The Croatian defender not only commented, “The only way to fight injustice is to fight with all your strength,” but also clashed with critics in the comments section.

Dejan Lovren’s message to Salah: “The only way to deal with injustice is to fight with all our strengths” ??? pic.twitter.com/n41OAyOVae — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) December 9, 2025

When a fan questioned Salah’s loyalty, Lovren fired back, telling them they had “no clue what is going on behind closed doors” and to “stay in your territory.”

But did you see his reply to someone commenting on his comment?! pic.twitter.com/Pz9QWPtwWh — ? (@sk8erhardy) December 9, 2025

As tension between Salah and Liverpool continues to grow, support from football’s elite makes it clear that while Salah may be isolated within the club, he is far from isolated in the game.

Three Saudi clubs eyeing move for Salah as January sale now likely

The relationship between the club and Salah has broken and the player could be sold in January.

Many believe this was the plan from the start, with Hughes and Edwards accused of stabbing Salah in the back.

Three Saudi clubs have registered ‘concrete’ interest in the player: Al-Hilal, NEOM FC, and Al-Qadsiah.

Al-Hilal still have Salah high on their list after exploring a deal before the Club World Cup, while NEOM FC, led by Christophe Galtier, are prepared to launch a formal bid if Salah becomes available at the right price.

Al-Qadsiah may be the most ambitious contender. Backed by Aramco, they possess unmatched financial independence and are positioning themselves as a rising powerhouse in the Saudi Pro League.

If Salah is sold in January, it would mark one of the saddest and most controversial endings to the career of a true Liverpool legend.