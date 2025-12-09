(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tension continues to grow at Anfield, where a combination of disappointing results and mounting friction between manager Arne Slot and star forward Mohamed Salah has plunged Liverpool into turmoil.

The uncertainty surrounding Slot’s future has prompted the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to draft a two-part contingency plan in case the Dutchman is dismissed before the end of the season.

At the top of Liverpool’s shortlist is Xabi Alonso, the former Reds midfielder turned managerial sensation, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Alonso, who currently manages Real Madrid, is understood to be the priority target should the club decide to make a change.

Is Xabi Alonso edging closer to Real Madrid exit?

The 44-year-old has been linked with a possible departure from the Bernabéu amid reported tension with Madrid’s hierarchy.

FSG view Alonso as the ideal long-term successor, both for his tactical acumen and his emotional connection to the club.

Should a move for Alonso prove difficult mid-season, Liverpool have lined up two alternative candidates.

Luis Enrique, currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, is seen as the long-term strategic choice.

A proven winner, Enrique fits Liverpool’s profile of an elite coach capable of managing top-level egos and maintaining attacking principles.

More immediately, Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace has emerged as a realistic option. FSG are impressed with Glasner’s tactical discipline in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s hierarchy view him as a “ready-made” manager who could stabilise the squad while maintaining their competitive edge.

Liverpool have several plans in place to replace Slot

If neither Alonso nor Enrique can be secured before summer, Steven Gerrard could make a sensational short-term return.

While the club legend’s managerial career has been uneven since his exit from Aston Villa, his deep connection with Liverpool makes him a potential “bridge figure”, someone who could unite the dressing room and calm fan unrest while the board finalises a permanent appointment.

Gerrard would be “open to an interim role” if called upon, seeing it as an opportunity to help stabilise the club he captained with distinction.

With Liverpool’s form declining, Salah’s future uncertain, and Slot’s authority questioned, the next few weeks could be crucial in deciding the future of the Dutch manager at Anfield.

Sources: Liverpool & Man United hold genuine interest in Real Madrid’s ‘exceptional’ star