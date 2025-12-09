Tottenham Hotspur team poses for photos prior to the pre-season friendly match against Arsenal. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The 20-year-old has done quite well for the Manchester United first team since coming through the academy. However, he has lost prominence under Ruben Amorim. He needs to leave the club to play regularly, and multiple clubs are keeping tabs on him.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Bayern Munich and Napoli are interested in the talented young midfielder. He is valued at £80 million, and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs are willing to break the Bank for him.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are interested in securing his signature as well. They will have an advantage over the other two clubs as the midfielder prefers to continue in the Premier League. He is open to moving abroad, but staying in England remains his top choice.

Tottenham need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 20-year-old would be a long-term acquisition. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class player. Manchester United will not be able to provide him with regular opportunities, and Tottenham should do everything in their power to secure his signature. This is a golden op opportunity for them to sign a promising Young talent.

Mainoo could develop into a star for the North London club with the right guidance. They will be able to provide him with a prominent role in the team. Joining the London club would be quite exciting for Mainoo as well. He would be able to continue in the Premier League and play regularly. It could boost his chances of representing the England national team as well.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs decide to come forward with an offer to sign him in January.