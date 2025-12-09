West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks on (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

West Ham United defender Max Kilman has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

Crystal Palace have been linked with the player, and it appears that West Ham are prepared to sanction his departure. They paid around £40 million to sign the player from Wolves, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations.

West Ham could sell Max Kilman

According to a report from Claret and Hugh, West Ham would sell the player if an offer of £25 million is presented. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to come forward with an offer for him in January.

Kilman has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with Wolves, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to compete at the highest level. He has not been able to adapt at West Ham so far, and perhaps a fresh start would be ideal for him.

Palace keen on Kilman

Crystal Palace need more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to make a move for the West Ham player. Signing him for a reasonable amount of money would be good business for the Eagles, who are all set to lose Marc Guehi in the coming months. He will be out of contract soon. They need to replace their captain, and Kilman could be ideal for them.

Apart from his defensive quality, his leadership skills were quite valuable at Wolves, and he could be the ideal replacement for the England international. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The defender could prove to be a superb acquisition for £25 million.