Xabi Alonso has been linked with a move to Liverpool amid speculation over the future of Arne Slot.

Liverpool are going through a rough patch right now, and they are struggling in the Premier League as well as the UEFA Champions League. Naturally, there have been speculations that the Dutch manager could be shown the door soon.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to be patient with him. If they decide to make a change, Alonso could be an interesting option for them. He was linked with a move to Liverpool before he joined Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Spanish club have had a mixed start to the season under his management. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to provide him with an exit route in future.

Xabi Alonso on Liverpool job

Alonso has now opened up on a potential move to Liverpool in future (h/t Fabrizio Romano). The manager explained that he has a bond with the English club, but he’s currently happy at Real Madrid. However, he refused to rule out a future move to the Premier League club.

🚨 Xabi Alonso on Liverpool job: “There’s

a bond with Liverpool. I’m in the place where I want to be [Real Madrid], you never know what will happen in the future”.@BeanymanSports 🎥 pic.twitter.com/thsQV0nQ8h — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 9, 2025

Will Liverpool part ways with Arne Slot?

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Liverpool have quality players at their disposal, but they have not been able to perform at a high level. They have spent a substantial amount of money during the summer transfer window, and they were expected to fight for major trophies this season.

However, Slot has failed to get the best out of his signings, and Liverpool have been underwhelming. It would not be surprising if they decided to make a change soon. A club of their stature should be doing a lot better, and the Netherlands manager will have to turn it around quickly if he wants to hold onto his job.