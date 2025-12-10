Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Eintracht Frankfurt full-back Nathaniel Brown.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from the German club, and the two London outfits are keen on securing his signature, as per TEAMtalk. It will be interesting to see which of them can get the deal done. He has been an important player for Frankfurt, and he impressed against Barcelona yesterday.

There is no doubt that he has the quality to play in the Premier League. He could help out at both ends of the pitch. He is a capable defender and quite effective going forward. The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for him. He will want to play for the biggest club in the world, and the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham will be attractive destinations.

However, both clubs have ample depth in the left back department. It will be interesting to see how they accommodate in in the starting lineup if he joins the club. Brown must secure gametime assurance before joining a new team. Sitting on the bench in the Premier League will not benefit him.

He is a top talent with a bright future, and regular football could bring out the best in him. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Manchester United and Manchester City are monitoring his progress as well. The defender is unlikely to be a chief acquisition. He is likely to cost over £50 million. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Tottenham decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.