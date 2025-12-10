Aston Villa manager Unai Emery looks on (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are hoping to sign the Gremio attacker Alysson, and they are now close to getting the deal done.

According to Radio Imortal, the Brazilian club is in the process of finalising the player’s move to the English club, and he is expected to travel to England in the coming days. The 19-year-old is highly rated at the Brazilian club, and he has a big future ahead of himself.

He is a right-sided winger who is capable of operating anywhere across the front three. He will look to add pace, flair, unpredictability, and goals to the side. Alysson has plenty of room for development, and Aston Villa could groom him into a future star.

It is no secret that they needed more quality and depth in the attacking unit. It will be interesting to see if the South American can make any immediate impact. He is a young player, and he might need some time to adapt to English football. However, there is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

Unai Emery is a quality manager, and he could play a key role in the development of the Brazilian. It will be interesting to see if you can unlock the player’s true potential. If Aston Villa can get the deal done for a reasonable amount of money, the transfer could look like a major coup in the long term.

Aston Villa are looking to build a formidable team for the future. They need to invest in talented young players like Alysson. They can’t afford to sign ready-made superstars, and it would be wise of them to invest in talented young players and groom them into future stars.