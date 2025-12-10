(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace in recent months.

Liverpool and Barcelona are interested in signing the player, but the defender wants to join Liverpool. According to a report from TEAMtalk, the 25-year-old defender is “very keen” on moving to Liverpool as it is his childhood dream to play for them.

The development will come as a blow for Barcelona, who were hoping to sign the player. Meanwhile, it is no secret that Liverpool need more quality in the defensive unit. The England International could improve them immensely. Ibrahima Konate will leave the club when his contract expires, and he has not signed an extension with Liverpool yet. The Crystal Palace star could be the ideal replacement for the French international.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can agree on a deal to sign the player in the coming weeks. There have been rumours that Liverpool could look to pay a nominal fee and sign the player in January instead of waiting until the summer to sign him for free.

Liverpool have looked quite mediocre, defensively this season, and they need to tighten up in that area of the pitch. Signing Guehi in January would be a wise decision. Signing Guehi could help them get their season back on track.

Barcelona will need to improve defensively as well. It will be interesting to see if they decide to move on to other targets, especially now that the 25-year-old would prefer to join Liverpool instead. The Premier League side have more financial resources compared to the Spanish champions as well. They will be the favourites to get the deal done.