Chelsea ownership BlueCo are now closing in all the capture of the highly talented midfielder Muhammad Zongo.

Chelsea have been scouting the 16-year-old during the Under-17 World Cup, and BlueCo have now agreed on a deal to sign him. The player is expected to head to RC Strasbourg so that he can continue his development, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Burkina Faso midfielder will arrive from Sporting Cascade FC. It will be interesting to see if he can establish himself as an important player for the French outfit and eventually end up at Chelsea. He is a talented player with a bright future. The opportunity to compete in European football will be exciting for him. He will want to play for a big club like Chelsea in future.

Zongo has not only been linked with Chelsea, but other top clubs were also monitoring his progress. It will be interesting to see if he gets ample opportunities at the French club so that he can continue his development with regular football at a high level. He has the potential to develop into a quality player with the right guidance.

If he manages to continue his development over the next few seasons, he is likely to end up at Chelsea. It would be an exceptional opportunity for him, and he will look to prove himself in the Premier League in future.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old would be a long-term asset for BlueCo, and they will hope that he can fulfil his potential with them. The player could end up saving millions in the transfer market for them.

Zongo is an attacking midfielder, but he is capable of operating as an advanced central midfielder as well. He has the technical attributes to compete at a high level, and he needs to be nurtured properly.