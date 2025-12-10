(Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Argentine striker Joaquín Panichelli has become one of the most sought-after young talents in Europe, with several elite clubs vying for his signature ahead of the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has taken Ligue 1 by storm this season, emerging as a breakout star for RC Strasbourg and now finds himself firmly on the radar of Chelsea, who are leading the chase thanks to their close ownership ties with the French club, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Panichelli has already managed to score 10 goals this season in 19 appearances for the French club.

His performances have not only established him as Strasbourg’s key man but also caught the attention of Europe’s biggest sides, from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Chelsea lead race to sign Ligue 1 attacker

Given that both Strasbourg and Chelsea operate under the BlueCo umbrella, a potential move to Stamford Bridge is seen internally as a natural progression in Panichelli’s career.

Chelsea scouts have attended multiple Strasbourg games this season, with manager Enzo Maresca personally expressing admiration for the young forward’s technical ability and composure in front of goal.

Chelsea’s attacking department remains a work in progress, and Panichelli’s arrival would align with the club’s strategy of investing in high-upside, young talents capable of growing within Maresca’s system.

Strasbourg president Marc Keller has previously admitted that the club’s partnership with Chelsea involves an expectation of talent sharing between the two sides.

Despite Chelsea’s structural advantage, competition is heating up across Europe.

Barcelona, currently planning for life after Robert Lewandowski, are said to be particularly intrigued by Panichelli’s style of play.

Blues face competition from top European clubs

The Catalans see him as a long-term project, a young, technically proficient forward capable of adapting to Hansi Flick’s fluid attacking system.

Atletico Madrid have also entered the race. Diego Simeone is reportedly looking for a young striker.

Meanwhile, in England, Manchester United and Aston Villa have expressed indirect interest through intermediaries.

Chelsea’s ownership structure gives them a unique advantage, but the competition from established European clubs may complicate negotiations.

For now, the Argentine striker remains focused on his football, but it seems only a matter of time before he makes the leap to one of Europe’s elite.

Report: Chelsea in talks with Euro outfit over defender transfer