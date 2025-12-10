Enzo Maresca and Nicolas Jackson (Photo by Andrew Redington, Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is expected to be sold at the end of this season, with the signing of Emanuel Emegha already in place.

The Blues have loaned Jackson out to Bayern Munich for this season, and it’s not been the easiest start to life at the Allianz Arena for the Senegal international.

Bayern have the option to make Jackson’s move permanent, but it remains to be seen if they’ll take it, though Chelsea will likely sell him anyway.

That’s according to latest reports on Chelsea’s striker situation, with Emegha already on his way to Stamford Bridge as a replacement up front.

Chelsea’s striker options next season with Emanuel Emegha

It will be interesting to see Emegha at Chelsea next season as he looks like he already has the potential to come in and be Enzo Maresca’s first choice straight away.

It makes sense that Jackson isn’t part of Chelsea’s plans after some underwhelming form, while Joao Pedro and Liam Delap haven’t exactly set the world alight either.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international has more goals than either Pedro or Delap already this season, with seven in ten games in all competitions.

By contrast, Pedro has four and Delap has one, so a combined total of five. It’s early days for them with CFC, but if they carry on like this there seems little reason for the club to keep them around.

Chelsea’s links with Strasbourg

Chelsea have done well to already agree a deal to sign Emegha, who has shone for fellow BlueCo club Strasbourg.

This certainly seems like an arrangement that’s working well for the west London giants, as it allows them to get a look at young players at another club first before committing to bringing them to Chelsea.

Emegha is one of the most exciting talents there at the moment, but there are others worth keeping an eye on too, such as Julio Enciso.

Meanwhile, manager Liam Rosenior is also doing a hugely impressive job with the French side, so might well be future Chelsea manager material if he can carry on like this.

While Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have had a bit of stick for their approach since taking over Chelsea, this multi-club model looks really shrewd and one imagines more and more other teams are going to follow it before long.