Crystal Palace are hoping to agree on a new contract with Daichi Kamada.

The Japanese International has been outstanding since joining the London club. He is nearing the end of his deal, and he will be a free agent in the summer. According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are now looking to keep him at the club for the long term.

Palace want new deal for Daichi Kamada

“Kamada has become an important player for Palace,” Mick Brown told Football Insider. “He’s slotted into the side brilliantly, especially this season after what was a slow start, and obviously was key in the team that won the FA Cup last year. “He is another example of what I think is the best thing about Crystal Palace, he works hard for the team, plays his role and there’s no ego or arrogance about him. “From what I’m told, the management and coaching staff rate him very highly, and that’s always a positive when they have that sort of relationship. “Palace are determined to recognise what he’s brought to the team, and to keep hold of him because of how impressive he has been.”

Kamada has been outstanding

He has been a key player for them since joining on a free transfer, and it makes sense for them to tie him down to a new deal. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the player.

He is capable of operating in multiple roles, and he will add goals and creativity to the side. Crystal Palace are already likely to lose Marc Guehi soon, and they will not want to lose the midfielder as well. It remains to be seen whether the player is prepared to commit his future to the club.

He is enjoying his football in the Premier League, and he’s playing for a competitive team with a quality manager. There is no reason for him to leave the club, and it is fair to assume that an agreement will be reached eventually.

Crystal Palace recently won the FA Cup and the Community Shield. They will look to fight for trophies fairly regularly, and they need to keep their best players. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.