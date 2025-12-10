(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Norwegian International Erling Haaland has been exceptional since he moved to Manchester City.

He is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, and he was linked with other clubs before he decided to join Manchester City. In an interview, the player has now revealed that he watched Newcastle United as a kid, and there were plenty of Newcastle fans in Norway when he was growing up. He also added that there were several Leeds United fans as well.

Erling Haaland on Newcastle

Haaland said on The Rest is Football: “Because in Norway, it’s the league we watch. Everyone in Norway has got a team. There’s so many Newcastle supporters, especially in my hometown, because it’s under one hour flight to Newcastle. “It’s really close. You know, so it’s always been that there’s so many Leeds fans.”

Reacting to his comments, former Premier League stars Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer questioned why he did not end up joining Newcastle.

“Why didn’t you go to Newcastle?” Lineker asked. “I was just about to ask that myself,” Shearer added.

Haaland would have been a coup

Haaland would have been an exceptional acquisition for Newcastle, and the Magpies will be left wondering what could have been if they had managed to sign a player like him. He has been unstoppable for Manchester City since joining the club, and he could have transformed Newcastle in the attack.

The Magpies have an ambitious project and a quality team right now. They are hoping to build a squad capable of winning trophies every season. They have done well to sign the German attacker Nick Woltemade recently. However, they need more creativity on the side. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the necessary additions and improve the team during the January transfer window.

They will be hoping to finish as high as possible and secure Champions League qualification for the next season.