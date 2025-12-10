Leicester could cash in on one of their players in January. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City midfielder Harry Winks has been linked with a move away from the club when the transfer window reopens in January.

The midfielder lost his place in the team when he had a fallout with Ruud Van Nistelrooy. However, his situation changed after the arrival of Maruti Cifuentes. Now the player is struggling to hold down a starting spot once again. It will be interesting to see if he can establish himself as a key player for the Foxes during the second half of the season.

Harry Winks could be useful

There is no doubt that they need more control and composure in the middle of the park. The former Tottenham midfielder could be very useful for them. However, he will need to convince the manager that he deserves more opportunities in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Adrian Clarke believes that they certainly something going on behind the scenes at the club, and that is why Winks has struggled for regular opportunities.

“Harry Winks, there is an issue with Harry Winks, I don’t know what it is, but he had a poor game last week and got hooked at half time”, Clarke said via InsideFutbol. “There is talk of stuff at the training ground and whatnot, hbut e was left out of the squad altogether. “There is clearly something going on behind the scenes and it wouldn’t surprise me if he moved on in January if they could find a buyer.”

Winks set to be sold?

It will be interesting to see if the Foxes decide to cash in on the player during the January transfer window. He has the quality and the experience to help them improve, but things have not gone according to plan for him this season. Perhaps a fresh start would be ideal for the player as well. It remains to be seen whether he decides to seek an exit in January.

Leicester have had a disappointing season so far, and they will look to bounce back strongly. If they decide to cash in on the midfielder, they will need to bring in a quality replacement.