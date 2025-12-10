Insider reports Man United plan to sign Arsenal star in a highly controversial move

Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

A major transfer storm could be brewing in English football, with Manchester United reportedly preparing a sensational move for Arsenal prodigy Ethan Nwaneri.

According to a trusted source on X, the 18-year-old midfielder, long regarded as one of Arsenal’s brightest academy talents, is said to be growing frustrated over his lack of first-team opportunities, a situation United are eager to exploit.

Reports emerging from London suggest that Arsenal may be forced to sell one of their most valuable young players to comply with Premier League financial regulations ahead of next summer.

The Gunners have spent heavily in recent transfer windows, securing big-money signings like Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and others.

Arsenal could be forced to sell an important player

They are now under pressure to balance the books before pursuing further top-tier reinforcements.

The club is exploring various options to generate funds, and while senior players could be sold, offloading a homegrown talent like Nwaneri would provide pure profit in accounting terms, a crucial factor under Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

At Old Trafford, manager Rúben Amorim is believed to be a huge admirer of Nwaneri’s potential.

Sources close to the Portuguese tactician say he views the teenager as the ideal creative midfielder to build around for the future, comparing his technical intelligence to that of Phil Foden at Manchester City.

Man United have been monitoring Nwaneri for several months and are reportedly ready to make a formal approach if Arsenal show any willingness to negotiate.

Man United are plotting a surprise move

If Nwaneri were to make the switch to Old Trafford, it would instantly rank among the most controversial transfers in Premier League history, potentially the biggest direct move between the two clubs since Robin van Persie’s shock transfer in 2012.

Arsenal fans, who have followed Nwaneri’s rise through the Hale End academy since he joined at the age of nine, would be furious at the idea of losing one of their most gifted prospects to a historic rival.

Insiders claim that Nwaneri is “fed up” with his stalled progress and is open to reassessing his future if assurances over playing time aren’t provided soon.

Sources: Man United shortlist two centre-back targets but primary January focus lies elsewhere