What people at Chelsea think about manager Enzo Maresca

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Enzo Maresca and 'breaking news' banner
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Tension is reportedly rising behind the scenes at Chelsea, with several figures within the club said to be “absolutely losing their minds” over manager Enzo Maresca’s tactical inconsistencies.

According to a trusted source on X, the frustration stems from a growing disconnect between what the team practices during the week and how they perform on match days, a situation that’s left players, coaches, and staff increasingly bewildered.

Insiders reveal that Chelsea spend most of their training sessions drilling a possession-based, ‘sexy tiki-taka’ system, mirroring the fluid, patient style that Maresca previously honed during his time at Leicester City and under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Chelsea are struggling to find identity on the pitch

Yet, come match day, the tactical identity seems to vanish. Instead of the controlled, passing-heavy dominance Maresca demands, the team ends up playing end-to-end, frantic football, lacking structure and composure.

That tactical confusion came to a head this week as Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat to Atalanta in the Champions League, a result that extends their winless streak to four matches across all competitions.

The performance, marked by defensive lapses and a lack of cohesion in attack, left many inside the club questioning whether the manager’s methods are translating effectively to the players.

Chelsea’s recent form has been alarming. Since their 3-0 triumph over Barcelona in Europe, a result that briefly lifted optimism around Maresca’s project, the Blues have drawn against Arsenal, lost to Leeds United, shared points with Bournemouth, and now fallen to Atalanta.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United exclusive
Sources: Man United shortlist two centre-back targets but primary January focus lies elsewhere
Premier League Averaged 40,459 Spectators Per Match in 2024/25 as Stadiums Hit 98.8% Capacity
Man United breaking news
Man United ‘in contact’ with Euro giants over attacker move

Blues lack consistency under Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea
Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea look stylish in patches but lack tactical discipline, often fading as games progress.

Several players reportedly feel confused by the constant tactical adjustments, particularly in transitions, where they are unsure whether to press high or drop deep.

After assembling one of the most expensive squads in Europe, patience among Chelsea’s hierarchy is beginning to wear thin.

Sources: Chelsea scout 10-goal striker with January move looking highly likely

More Stories Enzo Maresca

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. I don’t know what this manager is doing
    chelsea club must find a proper manager to coach a team
    Enzo maresca is not a man who can lift a team
    I keeping said that is rubbish and this will become even worse 🙃
    him with chelsea recruitment are all poor
    I am so sorry but I stop watching chelsea game

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *