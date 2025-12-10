Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Tension is reportedly rising behind the scenes at Chelsea, with several figures within the club said to be “absolutely losing their minds” over manager Enzo Maresca’s tactical inconsistencies.

According to a trusted source on X, the frustration stems from a growing disconnect between what the team practices during the week and how they perform on match days, a situation that’s left players, coaches, and staff increasingly bewildered.

BREAKING CHELSEA BOMBSHELL from Chelsea insider 🕵️‍♂️ ⬇️ Sources deep inside Stamford Bridge are ABSOLUTELY LOSING THEIR MINDS 🤔over Enzo Maresca’s tactics! They drill sexy tiki-taka possession ALL WEEK on the training pitch, but come match day it’s straight-up end to end… pic.twitter.com/DaLQOenvYU — indykaila News (@indykaila) December 9, 2025

Insiders reveal that Chelsea spend most of their training sessions drilling a possession-based, ‘sexy tiki-taka’ system, mirroring the fluid, patient style that Maresca previously honed during his time at Leicester City and under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Chelsea are struggling to find identity on the pitch

Yet, come match day, the tactical identity seems to vanish. Instead of the controlled, passing-heavy dominance Maresca demands, the team ends up playing end-to-end, frantic football, lacking structure and composure.

That tactical confusion came to a head this week as Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat to Atalanta in the Champions League, a result that extends their winless streak to four matches across all competitions.

The performance, marked by defensive lapses and a lack of cohesion in attack, left many inside the club questioning whether the manager’s methods are translating effectively to the players.

Chelsea’s recent form has been alarming. Since their 3-0 triumph over Barcelona in Europe, a result that briefly lifted optimism around Maresca’s project, the Blues have drawn against Arsenal, lost to Leeds United, shared points with Bournemouth, and now fallen to Atalanta.

Blues lack consistency under Enzo Maresca

Chelsea look stylish in patches but lack tactical discipline, often fading as games progress.

Several players reportedly feel confused by the constant tactical adjustments, particularly in transitions, where they are unsure whether to press high or drop deep.

After assembling one of the most expensive squads in Europe, patience among Chelsea’s hierarchy is beginning to wear thin.

