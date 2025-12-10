Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Leeds United have had a mediocre start to the Premier League campaign, and they are struggling right now.

They will be desperate for survival in the Premier League, but they need quality players in order to bounce back strongly. They will not want to go back to the second division of English football at the end of the season.

Leeds told they need someone like Scott McTominay

Leeds United legend Gordon Strachan has now claimed that they need better players in order to stay up. He believes that someone like Scott McTominay could make a defining impact at Leeds United. He went to compare Leeds with the Scotland national team, which is also dependent on McTominay. Strachan believes that Leeds need someone who can carry them in the top flight and guide them to safety.

The Scottish International has been outstanding for Napoli, and he helped them win the league title last season. He was nominated for the Ballon d’Or as well.

Strachan said via LeedsPress: “I think they will have to get by on common sense and effort, and hope that is enough, because there are not enough star players there. They’re a bit like Scotland. They need to make the most of what they have, and they have to earn their wins as a team; every move has to be earned. Unless they get a Scott McTominay, they will struggle in the best league in the world.”

McTominay move unrealistic

A move for McTominay is unrealistic, and Leeds will need to find someone who can help them during the second half of the season. They need more goals and creativity on the side, and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in a dynamic attacker who can make a big difference in the final third.

Leeds are close to the relegation zone, and they will be desperate for survival. A club of their stature should be competing in the Premier League. They spent a lot of money during the summer transfer window, and Daniel Farke is under a lot of pressure to guide them to safety.

There have been rumours of a potential sack for the manager as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.