Exclusive: Liverpool agree terms with £65m star and match Man City bid in attempt to hijack transfer

Arne Slot and Pep Guardiola (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to have agreed personal terms with Antoine Semenyo whilst also matching Manchester City’s offer to the Bournemouth forward.

I can reveal exclusively for CaughtOffside that the Reds have reached an agreement with Semenyo over a move for January, with the Ghana international now set to decide between a move to Anfield or the Etihad Stadium.

Semenyo had already agreed terms with Man City, but it seems Liverpool have now matched their offer to the player, so it’s currently down to his personal preference as he decides his future for January.

It looks likely that Semenyo will be on his way out of Bournemouth, with both these clubs advancing, though it’s still required that any interested parties meet his £65m release clause.

Antoine Semenyo’s release clause details as Liverpool & Man City chase transfer

According to my information from top sources, Semenyo can leave Bournemouth for £65m, but that clause expires before the 10th of January and is no longer valid for the rest of the month.

The Cherries have another clause for £5m less but that doesn’t become active until the summer transfer window.

This gives Liverpool and City a bit of a time limit, but it looks like both sides are doing their best to get as much of this agreement done now so as to be in a strong position when the window opens in January.

Who will Semenyo join out of Liverpool or City?

Semenyo is yet to make a final decision on his future, with both Liverpool and City satisfying his demands with their respective contract offers.

The 25-year-old will not rush into a decision and it will be interesting to see who he ends up going for, while he might also wait and see if other clubs come in for him.

There have been suggestions of LFC being frontrunners for Semenyo, but there are many factors which could still come into play to impact this outcome, such as the future of manager Arne Slot and whether or not Mohamed Salah is sold or not.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have also been linked with Semenyo quite strongly in recent times, so there’s still time for this to turn into an even bigger battle for his signature.