(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

The 25-year-old is currently one of the finest attacking players in the league, and he is likely to cost around £65 million because of a clause in his contract.

Liverpool to sign Antoine Semenyo in January?

There have been rumours that Liverpool will sign him during the January transfer window. Finance expert Dan Plumley has now revealed to Football Insider that money will not be a problem for the Premier League champions if they decide to sign the player.

There have been reports that Liverpool might need to sell someone to make way for the African. However, they are in a healthy financial situation and will be able to afford Ghana international without any problems.

Plumley said: “They’re one of the most dominant clubs financially in English football at the minute, so the money side of Semenyo is not a problem for Liverpool.”

Semenyo would improve Liverpool

They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the 25-year-old could be a game-changer for them. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three and will add a lot of goals and creativity to the side. He is well settled in English football, and he could make an immediate impact. Semenyo has been hailed as “world-class” by his teammates.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will be exciting for the African. It could be the ideal next step for him. He has proved himself with the Cherries, and he will look to join a club where he will be able to fight for major trophies.

Semenyo could fill the void left by Luis Diaz at Liverpool. The Reds have missed the flair and energy of the Colombian this season.