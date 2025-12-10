(Photo by Lewis Storey/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

According to a sensational report from Germany, the conflict at Liverpool involving Mohamed Salah is due to jealousy.

Bild journalist Axel Hesse alleges that Salah’s frustration stems from jealousy toward Liverpool’s new golden boy, Florian Wirtz and this triggered his explosive outburst on Saturday.

Mo Salah accused of being jealous of Florian Wirtz

Hesse claims Arne Slot has made it clear internally that Wirtz is now viewed as the future focal point of Liverpool’s attack, a shift that has reportedly left Salah feeling pushed aside despite his outstanding contributions last season.

The report goes further, stating:

“Internally, they’ve known for years that Mo Salah has the biggest ego at the club. This was accepted as long as he delivered goals, like last season, when he fired Liverpool to the championship with 29 goals. But it was also clear: if he stopped scoring, he would lose the club’s support.”

Hesse argues that Salah has not accepted this “transition of power,” saying:

“Only Salah seems not to have grasped this. After being benched three times in a row, he launched a scathing attack. He didn’t care about his teammates and publicly stayed silent when Florian Wirtz and Arne Slot came under fire.”

“The fact that Wirtz is now leading the attack, ushering in a future in which Salah plays no part, sent the Egyptian into a rage. He’s the enemy of his own dressing room. But not for much longer. Liverpool must sell Salah immediately so that the “You’ll Never Walk Alone” feeling returns to the team.”

Why this Salah accusation is far from the truth

However, there are strong reasons to question these allegations — starting with the overwhelming support Salah still enjoys from his teammates.

If Salah were truly a disruptive figure or a jealous presence in the dressing room, Liverpool’s squad harmony would have fractured long ago. Instead, the opposite is true.

Behind the scenes at the AXA Training Centre, Salah remains one of the most respected and well-liked players in the squad.

Virgil van Dijk, Dominic Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson have all spoken about their close bond with the Egyptian star.

??Dominik Szoboszlai on Mohamed Salah: “I love him so much as a human being and as a friend of mine. As a player he’s done so much for this club. It will be a decision for the club and him.” #LFC pic.twitter.com/fZbTMgv1iy — Aadam Patel (@aadamp9) December 10, 2025

Andy Robertson said on Amazon Prime after the Inter win:

“We’re talking about one of the greatest players to ever play at this club. He’s been unbelievable for us for eight and a half years.

“Whatever’s happening, happens internally now. We’re all together, that’s the main thing, in the changing room.

“That’ll be up to other people, it’s not up to me. But I love playing with Mo Salah and I hope to continue playing with him.”

Most telling of all, Florian Wirtz himself has previously praised Salah’s personality and how he treats every player the same way.

Also this is literally a video of Wirtz saying how Salah helped him settle. https://t.co/wQZCiwoQi6 pic.twitter.com/RTphBItWeW — Brad (@lNVERTEDWlNGER) December 8, 2025

Far from being an isolated figure consumed by ego, Salah continues to be the heartbeat of the squad, making the club’s apparent attempts to reduce his role even more confusing.