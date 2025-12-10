(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s ongoing turmoil took a surprising turn on Tuesday night when traveling supporters at the San Siro broke into chants of support for under-pressure manager Arne Slot during the club’s Champions League clash against Inter Milan.

Ian Doyle reported on X that the fans of the Premier League side chanted Slot’s name during the early stages of the match against Inter at San Siro.

Ten minutes in and the away end just briefly broke into a chant for Arne Slot before chanting about #LFC — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) December 9, 2025

The show of loyalty came just ten minutes into the match, with the away end briefly erupting into a chorus of Slot’s chant before shifting to more traditional Liverpool songs, a rare public show of unity for a manager currently battling intense scrutiny and internal tension.

Liverpool fans side with manager Arne Slot

The moment was significant not just for its timing, but for what it symbolised.

With rising friction between Slot and star forward Mohamed Salah, fans’ vocal backing of the Dutchman sent a clear message about where much of the Anfield faithful stand amid the club’s current crisis.

Slot has faced increasing pressure following Liverpool’s dip in form and the public fallout with Salah.

The Egyptian superstar was left out of the Champions League squad for the Inter fixture, sparking headlines worldwide and deepening questions about the stability of the dressing room.

However, the reaction from the traveling Reds suggests that many supporters still believe in the manager’s vision.

Salah would have to win over the fans again

The chants echoed around the away section early in the first half, and though brief, they carried a clear undertone of defiance, a message that the fans won’t abandon Slot in his hour of need.

The fans went back to Liverpool happy as Slot’s side won the match 1-0 thanks to a late penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai.

The public divide between Salah and Slot has dominated headlines for days.

The Liverpool talisman openly criticised the club’s decision-making, claiming he had been “thrown under the bus,” after being benched in recent fixtures.

Salah’s omission from such a crucial European fixture, one that could shape Liverpool’s season, is seen by many as the clearest sign yet that the relationship between player and manager has reached a breaking point.

