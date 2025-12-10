Ibrahima Konate in action for Liverpool vs Galatasaray (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 26-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season, and there have been reports that he could be sold in January.

Liverpool could still keep Ibrahima Konate

According to football insider, Liverpool could now perform a U-turn on his future and look to offer him a new contract. The report further claims that there have been “ongoing talks” between the two parties.

Liverpool want to keep the player at the club, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. Keeping the 26-year-old would be a wise decision. He is one of the best players at the club, and he could be an asset for them in the coming season. They need his quality and experience at the back.

The player was heavily linked with clubs like Real Madrid, and it remains to be seen whether any top team is willing to come forward and provide him with an exit route. Foreign clubs will be able to agree on a pre-contract deal with the defender during the January window.

Konate could be useful for the Reds

Losing a player of his quality for free would be a devastating blow for Liverpool. They must do everything in their power to keep him at the club. He has helped them win the league title last season, and they need him if they want to fight for major trophies in the near future.

It has been a disappointing season for Liverpool so far, and they need to keep their squad intact if they want to bounce back strongly. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the French international to commit his long-term future to the club.