Mohamed Salah and Arne Slot (Photo by Carl Recine, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool remain committed to keeping Mohamed Salah at Anfield until the end of his contract, despite the growing speculation surrounding his future and his surprise omission from the Champions League squad to face Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

The decision to leave Salah out of the travelling party was taken jointly by manager Arne Slot and the Liverpool board, following ongoing tensions between the player and coaching staff.

The 33-year-old forward, who has been at the heart of Liverpool’s success for nearly a decade, has found himself in an uncharacteristic position, on the fringes of the team during one of the club’s most turbulent spells in recent years.

Liverpool have no intention of selling Mohamed Salah

However, according to The Athletic, the Premier League giants have no intention of selling Salah right now and they plan to keep him till the duration of his contract at the club.

Despite the off-field drama, Liverpool’s stance remains firm. Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have no intention of selling Salah in January and are determined for him to see out his current contract, which runs until 2027.

The hierarchy reportedly views Salah as integral to maintaining the club’s global image and commercial strength, even as the Egyptian forward’s on-field role has become increasingly complicated under Slot.

Salah’s omission follows a series of public and private disagreements with Slot, culminating in the Egyptian’s explosive post-match interview after the 3-3 draw against Leeds United, where he accused unnamed figures at the club of having “thrown him under the bus.”

Reds hierarchy want both Slot and Salah to stay

Nevertheless, insiders claim that Liverpool’s leadership remains united behind Slot, while also determined to handle the Salah situation with diplomacy to avoid destabilising the dressing room further.

The continued standoff has reignited interest from the Saudi Pro League, particularly from Al-Hilal, who are interested in a move for the Egyptian attacker.

Whether this standoff can be resolved remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Liverpool are not ready to let their most iconic player of the modern era leave quietly.

