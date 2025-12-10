Liverpool are planning to make signings in January. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool are hoping to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig in the future.

The 19-year-old has attracted the attention of the Premier League champions with his performances, and Michael Edwards was in attendance to watch him earlier this week. Liverpool scout, Barry Hunter, watched the player along with Edwards, as per TEAMtalk.

Liverpool have opened negotiations to sign the player, and Diomande will cost around £88 million. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to pay up for him. They need a quality wide player who can take on defenders and beat them in one-versus-one situations. Liverpool need more unpredictability in the final third.

The 19-year-old is a tremendous talent, and he is expected to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance. He would be a long-term investment for the club, and Liverpool could nurture him into a future star.

The asking price is quite high, and Liverpool will probably hope to sign him for a more reasonable amount of money. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the German outfit.

The young attacker will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining Liverpool. It would be a huge opportunity, and he will look to improve his quality in the Premier League.

The report claims that any move is unlikely in January, and Liverpool might be laying the foundations to sign him at the end of the season. The report further confirms that Liverpool have “daily contact” with Diomande’s agents. It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with his club now.

The player will be excited to take a new challenge, and he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.