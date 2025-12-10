Players of Manchester United pose for a team photo. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in signing the Trabzonspor midfielder Inao Oulai.

The 19-year-old is highly rated at the Turkish club, and he could cost around £35 million, as per TEAMtalk. The towering midfielder has done quite well in Turkey, and he could prove to be a solid long-term investment for the two Premier League clubs as well.

He has been labelled as the next Yaya Toure because of the similarities when it comes to playing style. Manchester United could certainly use a player of that ilk, and Oulai could be ideal for them. The opportunity to join Manchester United will be exciting for him. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to test himself in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Manchester City need more quality in the middle of the park as well. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join them instead. Both clubs of the financial muscle to pay £35 million for him. The deal could look like a bargain if Oulai manage to fulfil his potential in the Premier League.

Both clubs have done well to groom young players in recent years, and it will be interesting to see where the 19-year-old ends up. He should seek gametime assurance before joining a new team. Sitting on the bench in the Premier League will not benefit him. He should only look to join a team where he will get regular opportunities.

Other clubs are monitoring his progress as well, and the Premier League clubs will have to move quickly if they want to win the race for his signature.