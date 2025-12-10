(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United and AS Roma are continuing to hold regular discussions over the future of Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, according to Sky Sport Italia, as reported by Football Italia.

The 24-year-old striker, who has attracted considerable interest across Europe, could be heading out of Old Trafford with interest increasing in his services due to his uncertain future at the Premier League giants.

Zirkzee, currently out of favour at Old Trafford, has struggled for consistent minutes under Rúben Amorim this season, leading to growing speculation about a potential move away.

Roma lead race to sign Man United striker

While West Ham United and several Serie A clubs have expressed interest, reports suggest that Roma have taken the lead in negotiations, though the structure of the deal remains a key point of contention.

United’s preference is to sanction a permanent sale during the winter window, as the club looks to raise funds to reinvest elsewhere, particularly in midfield.

The Red Devils are open to letting Zirkzee go, having concluded that he does not fit Amorim’s tactical setup.

Roma, however, are pushing for a loan agreement with a conditional option to buy. Their approach is shaped by financial constraints under UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, as well as their cautious stance on committing to a full transfer mid-season.

Zirkzee joined Man United amid much fanfare, having enjoyed a prolific spell at Bologna before making the move to England.

Joshua Zirkzee impressed in the Italian league

Yet despite his technical flair and link-up play, he has failed to cement a regular starting role under Amorim.

The Dutchman’s versatility, capable of operating as a false nine or supporting striker, has drawn admiration from Serie A managers, particularly Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini, who reportedly views him as an ideal fit for his tactical system.

The club’s American ownership is eager to back Gasperini in the January window but must do so strategically to avoid breaching spending limits.

Amorim wants to reshape the squad with more dynamic midfield options, meaning sales like Zirkzee’s could help free up both budget and squad space.

Report: Man United could use first-team outcast to land €70m attacking sensation