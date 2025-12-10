(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Napoli have identified Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as their top transfer priority for the January window, according to La Repubblica.

The Italian champions are looking to strengthen their midfield as injuries continue to hinder their campaign, and sporting director Giovanni Manna has reportedly made the 20-year-old England international his “pole position” target.

With Napoli operating under financial constraints, their recruitment strategy for the winter market will focus primarily on loan signings, making Mainoo an ideal target.

The structure of such a deal is said to appeal to all parties. Napoli would secure an energetic, ball-progressing midfielder to bolster Antonio Conte’s system, while Mainoo would gain valuable first team experience in a league renowned for its tactical rigor.

Antonio Conte wants Man United midfielder

Conte is reportedly a major driving force behind the pursuit. The Italian manager has been impressed by Mainoo’s composure, versatility, and pressing ability, traits that fit seamlessly into his preferred high-intensity setup.

A loan deal would also allow Man United to retain control over Mainoo’s long-term future, while ensuring he continues to develop in a competitive environment.

United boss Rúben Amorim, however, has been reluctant to grant him consistent minutes this season, which has reportedly frustrated the player and his representatives.

Mainoo has already approved the potential move, encouraged by the chance to reunite with former teammate Scott McTominay and ex-Man United star Romelu Lukaku, both of whom have enjoyed a resurgence under Conte in Italy.

Sources close to the player suggest he is eager to gain regular playing time ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Kobbie Mainoo wants more playing time

While United are open to allowing Mainoo to leave temporarily, they remain cautious about letting another young midfielder depart given the team’s ongoing struggles in central areas.

Amorim has publicly stated that squad depth is “a priority concern,” though club sources admit a short-term loan could help balance development needs and squad management.

With Napoli pushing to wrap up the deal swiftly, attention now turns to whether Man United will sanction the move.

If completed, the move could mark a pivotal moment in Mainoo’s development, a chance to test himself in Serie A under one of Europe’s most demanding managers, and potentially return to Old Trafford next summer a more complete, battle-hardened player.

