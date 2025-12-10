Arne Slot is not very popular with Mohamed Salah right now. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The tension at Liverpool has reached boiling point as manager Arne Slot prepares to hold an emergency face-to-face meeting with star forward Mohamed Salah today, according to a trusted source on X.

The urgent summit comes amid escalating fallout between the Dutch manager and the Egyptian superstar, whose relationship has deteriorated following a public outburst and a series of controversial decisions by the Reds management.

Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes is also expected to be present during the meeting, which has been described internally as “make or break” for Salah’s short-term future at Anfield.

Can Salah return to the Liverpool squad?

The discussion will determine whether the 33-year-old will be reinstated into the squad for Saturday’s clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, a fixture that could prove pivotal for both the player and manager.

Salah was left out of Liverpool’s travelling squad to face Inter Milan this week in the Champions League, a match that the Merseyside club ended up winning 1-0 thanks to a late penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai.

The omission came just days after the Egyptian publicly criticised the club and Slot’s management, claiming he had been “thrown under the bus” following a string of substitute appearances.

Slot remains deeply frustrated with Salah’s recent attitude but is still open to reconciliation, provided the forward shows genuine remorse during the meeting.

Slot is understood to have set strict conditions for Salah’s return, making it clear that only a public or private apology would allow the Egyptian to be reintegrated into the first-team setup.

Liverpool officials want to diffuse the situation

Liverpool’s hierarchy are keen to de-escalate the situation ahead of a critical run of fixtures that could shape their season.

Saturday’s home game against Brighton carries added significance, not only because of Salah’s uncertain involvement but also because it could mark a turning point in the club’s turbulent season.

The Dutchman’s relationship with both the squad and the fanbase has been under intense scrutiny, with many questioning his handling of one of Liverpool’s greatest players ever.

