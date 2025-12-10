Pep Guardiola during a press conference (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester City are preparing a high-profile summer move for Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento, according to TEAMtalk.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly a huge admirer of the 23-year-old, who he views as a “complete modern defender” capable of seamlessly fitting into City’s tactical blueprint, particularly in the inverted full-back role that has become a hallmark of the club’s play under the Catalan boss.

Guardiola has long been searching for a long-term successor to Kyle Walker.

Livramento’s technical quality, athleticism, and tactical intelligence make him an ideal candidate.

Newcastle United defender has impressed Man City

The Newcastle defender is comfortable operating on both flanks, but it is his ability to drift into midfield and contribute to build-up play that reportedly excites Guardiola the most.

City’s scouting team has been monitoring Livramento since his Southampton days, when he emerged as one of the Premier League’s most promising young defenders.

Guardiola is said to be pushing internally for City to “act fast” before other European clubs enter the race.

Man City are reportedly ready to test Newcastle’s resolve with an offer worth over £65 million, a fee that would make Livramento one of the most expensive defenders in English football history.

Crucially, the proposed deal could also include goalkeeper James Trafford, who faces an uncertain future at the Etihad Stadium due to lack of playing time.

City could offer James Trafford to sweeten the deal

The inclusion of Trafford in a player-plus-cash exchange is seen as a strategic move to sweeten the deal, with Newcastle known to be exploring goalkeeping reinforcements.

TEAMtalk adds that City’s recruitment team views Livramento as a long-term investment who could play a vital role well into the next decade.

Having signed Livramento from Southampton in 2023 for around £35 million, the Magpies would stand to make a significant profit if they agree to the transfer.

For Man City, the move would be another clear signal of their intent to evolve and future-proof the squad.

