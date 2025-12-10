The Premier League averaged attendances of 40,459 per game throughout the 2024/25 season. Clubs across the country averaged 98.8 per cent capacity, showing sustained interest throughout England. Larger teams continued to bring in the highest attendance figures, and smaller venues continued to face attendance constraints. Official Premier League data confirms the continued interest in live matches in the top tier of English football.

The Premier League features some of the highest attendance averages in the sport across Europe. As reported in the Premier League annual report, the 2024/25 season saw average game attendance of 40,459, with stadiums at 98.8 per cent capacity. This data indicates fan interest and engagement are more than ever, despite increasing ticket prices and growing competition from streaming and broadcast alternatives.

Fans Continue to Pack Stadiums Across England

Fans across England managed to pack out every single stadium across the whole country every single match day throughout the season. The Premier League reported that for the entire season, nearly 100 per cent of seating within the stadium was sold, with many teams surpassing 99 per cent full. This represents the determination and devotion fans have to watch their teams play live, even with adverse socioeconomic conditions.

This attendance consistency has implications beyond the terraces. High spectator numbers sustain the energy in stadiums and support the commercial viability of clubs across the league.

Online platforms provide an alternative way to follow the game and engage with odds, but they have not reduced demand for live football experiences.

Top Clubs Lead the Way in Attendance Figures

Football clubs with the biggest stadiums once again topped the charts for attendance. Teams with the largest fan bases and massive stadiums of over 60,000 seats regularly sell out their stadiums.

The biggest stadiums were able to sell out for every game all season, especially for games of high importance and historical rivalries. Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea consistently showed the biggest attendance over the football season.

Attendance at football matches and events hosted by these clubs shows support from all over the world, not just from the UK. The attendance at football matches shows the importance of a stadium’s size, along with a club’s status, in controlling a stadium’s atmosphere. As a result of high attendance, a club’s season record of attendance at matches shows a correlation with the stadium’s size.

Smaller Grounds Struggle to Keep Up with High Demand

Football clubs with the smallest stadiums ran into different challenges during the season. Smaller clubs have faced a different set of challenges, with their stadiums having smaller capacities. Brentford, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest often played in front of a full stadium, despite their smaller stadiums.

These clubs, however, faced a different set of challenges, as attendance reports were often at 95-100%. Smaller clubs with smaller stadiums are often placed lower in the attendance standings.

Smaller stadiums don’t capture the level of support that Premier League teams attract. The fans that do go to the smaller stadiums create a great atmosphere, but the fans that go to the Premier League games don’t get to go to the smaller hosted games. The popularity of the smaller stadiums contrasts with the popularity of the game of football, and with the stadiums that size, it shows the great limitations on how football can be hosted.

The popularity of the Premier League shows that it continues to be Europe’s most attended league. The football league was able to obtain a great number of fans in attendance due to the size of the stadiums and how fully booked they were last season. During the season of 2024/25, total attendance was shown to be 15.4 million. During the season, the stadiums averaged 98% booked, indicating that there were very few open seats.

Live football in England is a great attraction, and with the league being streamed, it shows how in demand it is. Probably for the reason that the defined atmospheres of a football match cannot be replicated through a stream. The high attendance shows how visible the league is to the public, as more and more big clubs are attracting fans from England.

Record Crowds Highlight Premier League’s Global Popularity

High attendance numbers are an indicator of continued strong fan engagement. Large crowds create a positive game day atmosphere for clubs, and the league enjoys a reputation as the most popular league (in terms of attendance).

For smaller clubs, almost all home matches and many away matches, creating a near-fully seated attendance helps ensure financial viability and broaden the perception of support for the club, even outside of the largest market.

Moving forward, the continued attendance of fans will signal to all stakeholders the continued health of the league. The Premier League’s reputation and ability to consistently fill stadiums show that for fans, attending matches is a valuable, integral part of their experience. Even with the growing popularity of digital football alternatives, the large number of fans attending matches speaks to the continued strong demand for live football.

The engagement will shape clubs and the league’s future decisions on scheduling, stadium capacity and construction, as well as ticket prices.