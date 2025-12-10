(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has fallen out with Liverpool after his explosive interview on Saturday following draw against Leeds United.

Having been left on the bench for three consecutive games, Salah came out guns blazing, accusing the club of throwing him under the bus.

Salah stated that someone at the club does not want him at Liverpool anymore. He even hinted that the upcoming clash against Brighton could be his farewell appearance, amid growing rumours of a January exit.

In response to his comments, Liverpool dropped Salah from the travelling squad to Italy for the Champions League tie against Inter Milan.

The decision has intensified speculation that the relationship between Salah and the club has completely broken down.

Saudi Pro League clubs prepared to move for Salah

The Salah situation has Saudi Pro League clubs on alert who have been eyeing a move for the Egyptian star since couple of years.

They see Salah as the future poster star for league and the ideal successor to Cristiano Ronaldo as the face of Saudi Pro League.

Three Saudi clubs are reportedly interested in signing him as per reports: Al-Hilal, NEOM FC and Al-Qadsiah.

In 2023, Al-Ittihad tried to sign him, offering Liverpool submitted a staggering offer of £150 million, but the club rejected the offer at that time.

However, this time around, Liverpool themselves appear to be looking to cash in on Salah despite the player only signing a two-year extension in April 2025.

Some believe the only reason Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes agreed to give Salah a new deal was so they can sell him for a significant profit.

And now that scenario could come true. Saudi Pro League CEO Omar Mugharbel himself has admitted that Salah is welcome in the Saudi League, stating that he is one of their targets.

He said as quoted by Fabrizio Romano: “Mohamed Salah is welcome in the Saudi League but it is the clubs that are responsible for negotiating with the players.

“For sure, Salah is one of them (targets).”

??? Saudi Pro League CEO Omar Mugharbel at WFS: “Mohamed Salah is welcome in the Saudi League, but it is the clubs that are responsible for negotiating with players”. “For sure Salah is one of them”, said via @aawsat_spt. pic.twitter.com/BuGa6I6zZE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2025

The comments land at a sensitive moment for the Liverpool forward.

Could Salah have already played his final Liverpool game?

Salah has already stated that he would “say goodbye” to fans after Liverpool’s home clash with Brighton, regardless of whether he plays or not.

He is set to leave for AFCON duty immediately after the Brighton game, meaning he could be away for up to a month.

If Liverpool decide to accept a Saudi offer during that period, the forward may never play for the club again.

Unless the situation is resolved quickly, all signs point toward an imminent and emotional end to Mohamed Salah’s era at Anfield, one that now looks closer than ever.