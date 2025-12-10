Sources: Man United shortlist two centre-back targets but primary January focus lies elsewhere

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Austrian centre-back David Affengruber, who has impressed this season with his performances for Elche in La Liga.

However, while reports linking the 24-year-old to Old Trafford continue to circulate, sources inside the club insist that midfield reinforcements remain the club’s main focus heading into the January transfer window, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Affengruber has been one of the standout defenders in Spain this season. Man United scouts have attended multiple Elche fixtures, and internal reports on the Austrian’s performances have been “highly positive”.

Elche, aware of the growing interest from Europe’s top clubs, have moved quickly to protect their asset. The La Liga side have set a price tag of around €30 million in hopes of deterring a January move.

Midfield addition remains the priority for Man United

While Affengruber is viewed as a long-term investment, United are not expected to prioritise a move for the defender in the upcoming window, given their more pressing need for midfield reinforcement.

The Red Devils’ recruitment team has placed midfield reconstruction at the top of the club’s transfer agenda.

Sources indicate that Casemiro’s declining form and fitness issues, coupled with his age and potential exit at the end of the season, have accelerated plans to bring in younger, more dynamic options.

United have identified their midfield targets

Man United’s shortlist includes Angelo Stiller of VfB Stuttgart, Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest, and João Gomes from Wolves.

All three have been identified as players capable of fitting into Amorim’s high-energy pressing system.

The club’s hierarchy believes that solidifying the midfield will not only improve defensive stability but also provide the creativity and energy needed to support the forward line.

United are expected to continue monitoring Affengruber and other central defenders. Alongside the Austrian, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite remains a long-term target.

Man United’s January business will likely revolve around midfield upgrades, but the club continues to build an extensive network of young defensive targets for the summer.

