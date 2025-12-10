Mohamed Salah looks on from the Liverpool bench (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah continues to dominate headlines amid mounting speculation over his future at Anfield.

According to talkSPORT, Al-Hilal, NEOM FC, and Al-Qadsiah have all expressed strong interest in signing the Egyptian winger, who could be approaching the final stages of his glittering Liverpool career.

While Saudi Arabian clubs are eager to bring Salah to the Saudi Pro League, sources close to Anfield insist Liverpool still want the 33-year-old to see out his contract, which runs until 2027.

However, the situation has become increasingly uncertain following Salah’s recent comments suggesting he might be preparing to say his “goodbyes” to the Anfield crowd when Liverpool host Brighton this weekend.

Does Mo Salah have a future at Liverpool?

Salah’s omission from the Champions League squad to face Inter Milan has only intensified rumours about his immediate future.

Club insiders, however, describe the decision as a “pragmatic, short-term measure” in response to his public criticism of manager Arne Slot following the recent 3–3 draw against Leeds United.

Liverpool’s hierarchy, including sporting director Richard Hughes and the ownership group Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are said to be divided over how to handle the fallout.

Some believe reintegrating Salah quickly would stabilise the squad, while others think further disciplinary action could set a precedent for authority under Slot.

After the Inter clash, high-level talks are reportedly scheduled between the player, Slot, and the club’s board to determine whether Salah will feature in the Brighton fixture, potentially his last appearance before departing for AFCON with Egypt.

Saudi Pro League powerhouse Al-Hilal have maintained their interest since failing to sign Salah before the Club World Cup, and are preparing a renewed approach in January.

Backed by unprecedented financial resources, the Riyadh club view Salah as the marquee addition needed to strengthen their international profile.

Meanwhile, NEOM FC, a newly emerging club aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 project, are said to hold “concrete interest” in the Egyptian captain.

Their project is centered around building a futuristic sports brand, and Salah, one of the most recognised Arab athletes in the world, fits that vision perfectly.

Saudi clubs want Salah to be the face of their project

Another serious contender, Al-Qadsiah, could pose an unexpected threat. Owned by Aramco, the club is rapidly growing into a major force in Saudi football and is capable of self-funding a megadeal without direct Ministry of Sport backing.

Liverpool remain publicly committed to keeping Salah until the end of his deal, but privately, the club may be open to negotiations if a nine-figure offer arrives.

Salah’s next steps could define both his legacy and Liverpool’s future. If he plays against Brighton, it may serve as a symbolic farewell before his departure to the Africa Cup of Nations, and possibly beyond.

